4-Day Weather Forecast For Clark

CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



