4-Day Weather Forecast For Clark
CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0