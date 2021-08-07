Cancel
Clark, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clark

Clark Dispatch
 3 days ago

CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bKkxm1T00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

