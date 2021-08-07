Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

Saturday set for rain in Rabun Gap — 3 ways to make the most of it

Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 3 days ago

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rabun Gap Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rabun Gap:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bKkxkG100

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap, GA
ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

