Weather Forecast For Fort Sumner

FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight High 98 °F, low 65 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



