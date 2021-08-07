Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig News Watch

Craig Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Craig News Watch
Craig News Watch
 3 days ago

CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bKkxd4w00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly cloudy then light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Craig News Watch

Craig News Watch

Craig, AK
2
Followers
85
Post
155
Views
ABOUT

With Craig News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy