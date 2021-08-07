Craig Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly cloudy then light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Light Rain Likely
- High 61 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0