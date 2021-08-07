Cancel
Sturgis, MS

Sturgis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sturgis Today
Sturgis Today
 3 days ago

STURGIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bKkxaQl00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

