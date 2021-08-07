Cancel
Edgewood, IA

Edgewood Weather Forecast

Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 3 days ago

EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bKkxXjS00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood, IA
With Edgewood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Edgewood, IA
