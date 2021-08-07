Edgewood Weather Forecast
EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
