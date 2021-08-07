Another cloudy day in Ellendale — make the most of it with these activities

(ELLENDALE, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ellendale Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellendale:

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



