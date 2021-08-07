Cancel
Deadwood, SD

Deadwood Weather Forecast

Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 3 days ago

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

