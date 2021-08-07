Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 103 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
