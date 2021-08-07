Cancel
Lincoln, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln Bulletin
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bKkxQYN00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

