Daily Weather Forecast For Hana

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Scattered Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 79 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 73 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 10 Rain Showers Likely High 80 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



