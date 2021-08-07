Cancel
Hana, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Hana

Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 3 days ago

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bKkxMGh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 73 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

