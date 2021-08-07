Daily Weather Forecast For Hana
HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
