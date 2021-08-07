Cancel
Cove, AR

Cove Weather Forecast

Cove News Beat
 3 days ago

COVE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bKkxJcW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

