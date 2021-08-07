Cancel
Seeley Lake, MT

Sun forecast for Seeley Lake — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Seeley Lake News Flash
 3 days ago

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seeley Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bKkxIjn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

