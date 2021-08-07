Plentywood is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) A sunny Saturday is here for Plentywood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Plentywood:

Saturday, August 7 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 91 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, August 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 29 mph



