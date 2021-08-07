Gualala Daily Weather Forecast
GUALALA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy Fog
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
