Gualala Daily Weather Forecast

GUALALA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 61 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy Fog High 60 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 61 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.