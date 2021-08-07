Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crosbyton, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Crosbyton

Posted by 
Crosbyton News Beat
Crosbyton News Beat
 3 days ago

CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bKkxCRR00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton, TX
13
Followers
164
Post
793
Views
ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crosbyton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy