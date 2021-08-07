Cancel
Lusk, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lusk

Lusk News Watch
Lusk News Watch
 3 days ago

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bKkx9sV00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

