Lone Pine, CA

Lone Pine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lone Pine News Watch
Lone Pine News Watch
 3 days ago

LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bKkx6EK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lone Pine News Watch

Lone Pine News Watch

Lone Pine, CA
ABOUT

With Lone Pine News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Lone Pine, CA
#Newsbreak#Nws
Weather
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
