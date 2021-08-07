Cancel
Grantsboro, NC

Weather Forecast For Grantsboro

Grantsboro News Watch
 3 days ago

GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bKkx5Lb00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

