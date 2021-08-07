Beaver Weather Forecast
BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
