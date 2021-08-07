Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, OK

Beaver Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Beaver Bulletin
Beaver Bulletin
 3 days ago

BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bKkx4Ss00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Beaver Bulletin

Beaver Bulletin

Beaver, OK
6
Followers
147
Post
577
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy