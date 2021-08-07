Weather Forecast For Red Rock

RED ROCK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 101 °F, low 78 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



