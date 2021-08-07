Weather Forecast For Red Rock
RED ROCK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 78 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
