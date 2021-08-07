Weather Forecast For Panguitch
PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
