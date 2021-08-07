Cancel
Panguitch, UT

Weather Forecast For Panguitch

Panguitch Daily
 3 days ago

PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bKkx0vy00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch, UT
