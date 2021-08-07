Cancel
Ennis, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ennis

Ennis Journal
Ennis Journal
 3 days ago

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bKkwz4d00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

