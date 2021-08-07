4-Day Weather Forecast For Ennis
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0