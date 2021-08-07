Cancel
Jal, NM

Jal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jal Voice
Jal Voice
 3 days ago

JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bKkwuf000

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jal Voice

Jal Voice

Jal, NM
With Jal Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

