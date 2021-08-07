4-Day Weather Forecast For Stanberry
STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0