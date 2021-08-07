4-Day Weather Forecast For Stanberry

STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



