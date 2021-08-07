Doyle Daily Weather Forecast
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, August 9
Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
