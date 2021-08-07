Winthrop Daily Weather Forecast
WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Light Rain
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
