Seadrift, TX

Seadrift Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 3 days ago

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bKkwobs00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 81 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 81 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seadrift Today

Seadrift Today

Seadrift, TX
With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

