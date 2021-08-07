Seadrift Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 81 °F
- 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 83 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 82 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 81 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
