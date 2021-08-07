Seadrift Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 81 °F 13 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 83 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 82 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 81 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



