Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Britton, SD

Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Britton with these activities

Posted by 
Britton Journal
Britton Journal
 3 days ago

(BRITTON, SD.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Britton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Britton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0bKkwmqQ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Britton Journal

Britton Journal

Britton, SD
6
Followers
153
Post
538
Views
ABOUT

With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Britton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Newsbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy