Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta Weather Forecast

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKkwlxh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

