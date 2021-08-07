Damariscotta Weather Forecast

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



