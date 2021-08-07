Glendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny High 86 °F, low Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Smoke High 90 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.