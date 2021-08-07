Glendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny
- High 86 °F, low
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0