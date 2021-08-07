Kaibito Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KAIBITO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



