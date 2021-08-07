Kaibito Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAIBITO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
