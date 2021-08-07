Cancel
Kaibito, AZ

Kaibito Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kaibito News Flash
 3 days ago

KAIBITO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bKkwiJW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kaibito, AZ
ABOUT

With Kaibito News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

