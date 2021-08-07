Cancel
Bagdad, AZ

Weather Forecast For Bagdad

Bagdad Digest
 3 days ago

BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bagdad, AZ
