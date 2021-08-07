Saratoga Daily Weather Forecast

SARATOGA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas Of Smoke High 77 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.