Daily Weather Forecast For Mayville

MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 29 mph



