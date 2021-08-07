Daily Weather Forecast For Mayville
MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
