Daily Weather Forecast For Naalehu
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- 12 mph wind
