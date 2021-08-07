Cancel
Naalehu, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Naalehu

Naalehu News Watch
 3 days ago

NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bKkwc1A00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 67 °F
    • 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

