Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oberlin, KS

Sun forecast for Oberlin — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Oberlin News Watch
Oberlin News Watch
 3 days ago

(OBERLIN, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oberlin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bKkwZJr00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin, KS
7
Followers
157
Post
252
Views
ABOUT

With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oberlin, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy