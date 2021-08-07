Weather Forecast For Mill City
MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then rain showers likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
