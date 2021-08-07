Weather Forecast For Mill City

MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then rain showers likely overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.