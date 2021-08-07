Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mill City, OR

Weather Forecast For Mill City

Posted by 
Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 3 days ago

MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bKkwYR800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mill City Digest

Mill City Digest

Mill City, OR
18
Followers
166
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mill City, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy