Weather Forecast For Montague
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
