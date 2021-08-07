Cancel
Montague, MA

Weather Forecast For Montague

Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 3 days ago

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montague Updates

Montague Updates

Montague, MA
With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

