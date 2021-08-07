Cancel
Martin, SD

Weather Forecast For Martin

Martin News Beat
 3 days ago

MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bKkwUuE00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

