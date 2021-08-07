Cancel
Ipswich, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Ipswich

Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 3 days ago

(IPSWICH, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ipswich Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ipswich:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bKkwT1V00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

