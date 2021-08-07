Cancel
Preston, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Preston

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 3 days ago

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKkwPUb00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Preston News Flash delivers local news including politics, sports, community events.

