Daily Weather Forecast For Preston

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



