Boron, CA

Boron Weather Forecast

Boron Today
Boron Today
 3 days ago

BORON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bKkwOr600

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

