Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, OH

Jump on Jeffersonville’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 3 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Saturday is set to be rainy in Jeffersonville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeffersonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bKkwKKC00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
31
Followers
201
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeffersonville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy