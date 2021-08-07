Jump on Wrangell’s rainy forecast today

(WRANGELL, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Wrangell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wrangell:

Saturday, August 7 Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 60 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Light Rain High 60 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Light Rain High 62 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.