Bowman Voice

Bowman Daily Weather Forecast

 3 days ago

BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252XVk_0bKkw9hS00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

