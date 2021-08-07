Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

Weather Forecast For Bridgeport

Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bKkvz2Q00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bridgeport, NE
With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

