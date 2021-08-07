Cancel
Elkhart, KS

Elkhart Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Elkhart Bulletin
Elkhart Bulletin
 3 days ago

ELKHART, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bKkvy9h00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elkhart Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

