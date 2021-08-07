Daily Weather Forecast For Fairplay

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.