Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairplay, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairplay

Posted by 
Fairplay News Watch
Fairplay News Watch
 3 days ago

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bKkvucn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay, CO
12
Followers
183
Post
828
Views
ABOUT

With Fairplay News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairplay, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy