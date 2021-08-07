Daily Weather Forecast For Fairplay
FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
