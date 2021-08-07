Harlem Daily Weather Forecast
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
