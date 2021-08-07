Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker, MT

Weather Forecast For Baker

Posted by 
Baker News Beat
Baker News Beat
 3 days ago

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bKkvcyx00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 17 to 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Baker News Beat

Baker News Beat

Baker, MT
4
Followers
116
Post
265
Views
ABOUT

With Baker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy