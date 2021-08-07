Weather Forecast For Baker

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze High 96 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 17 to 25 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



