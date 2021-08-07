Weather Forecast For Baker
BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 17 to 25 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
